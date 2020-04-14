Sunny Leone Shares Her 'Chapati N' Jalebi' Signature Dance Movies; Watch Video

Sunny Leone fans know that the Ragini MMS 2 actor is a child at heart. Her fans adore her for her innocence and her dance moves. The actor has been featured in several Bollywood dance numbers. Recently, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Leone took to her social media handle to connect with her fans. She recently posted a video, where she talked about her favourite dance movies. Read on to know how these moves have a chapati and jalebi twist.

Sunny Leone's favourite dance moves amidst lockdown

On April 13, 2020, actor and model Sunny Leone took to her official social media handle and posted a video, where she was seen talking to her fans about her favourite dance moves. In the video, she is sporting a pink shirt and a pair of white pants. She captioned the video saying, "My signature Dance moves!! Can you do it?

Copy my moves and tag #LockedUpWithSunny and @sunnyleone so that I can see them!! Best moves will be shared on @lockedupwithsunny account!! #SunnyLeone."

This video is recorded by her husband Daniel Weber. It went on to garner over five lakh 10 thousand likes by the fans of the actor. For the unversed, Leone was last seen in Ragini MMS Returns and will be next seen in Tina and Lolo, Rangeela, and I Eat Your Skin. I Eat Your Skin will be a horror thriller directed by John Klyza. It will revolve around a group of travel photographers who journey in search of a rare bird and end up getting haunted by a vengeful spirit.

