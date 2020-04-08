Julia Roberts' 2014 Video About Importance Of Nature Goes Viral Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of lockdown, people all around the world are in a state of fear and anticipation. Amidst this pandemic, an old video voiced by actress Julia Roberts has gone viral on social media again. The video is narrating a powerful message about the planet Earth.

The video, which is a part of the initiative ‘Nature is Speaking’, was organised by Conservation International (CI) with the tagline: “Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature.” It aims to raise awareness that people need nature in order to survive. The Conservation International took this celebrity-studded campaign in the hope that it could spur people to become more ecologically aware. Seeking to inspire young people to help craft solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, the conservation nonprofit projects a startlingly indifferent message from the earth, forests, and ocean, among other elementals voiced by top Hollywood talent, in a series of visually stunning videos.

Nature is Speaking

In the video, Julia Roberts voices Mother Nature. She can be heard explaining the importance of nature. In the video, she emphasized on the fact that nature doesn’t need people, instead people need nature. She says “Your actions will determine your fate. I am nature. I am prepared to evolve.” Along with Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford and Ian Somerhalder also gave nature a voice.

This is deep and so true! think about it! 👍👌 — JR69 (@jritter69) March 24, 2020

Thanks Bryan for share. Thanks to Julia for giving a chance to think about it...The last message is very deep. — Chisen (@fanofBryanAdams) March 24, 2020

Wow....... — Steve Crown (@Ripleysalien) March 25, 2020

The thought-provoking series of short films aim to show that the natural world is something that people need in order to survive. The video is enthralling and urges people to look after our beautiful planet and curtail all the practices that have a serious and deadly impact on the quality of life for animals and plants. This provocative film is sure to raise awareness among people.

