Farhan Akhtar Doesn't Need A 'toothpaste Brand' Thanks To Shibani Dandekar

Love is in the air as Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful black-and-white picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The two were captured looking at each other and smiling. Farhan's quirky caption, "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other," definitely left many chuckling. Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza were among the first one to drop 'heart emojis' in the comment section. Shibani too shared the same picture on her handle with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time the couple has shared ''loveful'' posts for each other. "I don't know if you find love or love finds you, either way, it's a gift from the universe. So be grateful. Every. Single. Day," Farhan had once written on his Instagram handle for Shibani. In an interview, Shibani said, "I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

Farhan's Next Film

Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya. The film is bankrolled and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidhwani, P.S.Bharathi, and Rajiv Tandon under his production banner Excel Entertainment. The film will be the success story of a struggling boxer Alok Oberoi. Farhan will be essaying the role of the boxer, while the role of his coach will be essayed by veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

