Farhan Akhtar Enjoys 'Sunday Vibes' With His 'Jim & Jam', Shibani Dandekar Has Cute Grouse

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been sending their fans into a frenzy with their heartwarming social media PDA. However, when they spend quality time together, it’s not the two of them looking into each other’s eyes. With mobile phones becoming an important factor for the current generation, the two also happen to look into their phones. The couple, however, is taking a cute digs at each other, when their partner’s attention gets diverted from them. Not just the phone, there’s another important member, who comes between them, Jim. However, unlike each other’s phones, the dog is something they don’t mind at all.

Farhan Akhtar on Sunday shared a snap of his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his pet Jim to share his ‘Sunday vibes’. He captioned the post, “My Jim & my Jam ❤️️ @shibanidandekar #jimstagram #sundayvibes.” However, Shibani had a sweet grouse over the events of the day, she informed him how he spent too much time playing Scrabble on his mobile phone. She responded, “Jim and I waiting for you to get off your phone #scrabbleaddict.”

Earlier, Shibani had shared a selfie with Jim. She had written, “Have a happy Sunday! #thatbrowngirl #jimstagram.” Her boyfriend had then replied, “My Jim and my jam 😘❤️.” Here is the post.

Farhan had first ‘caught’ Shibani

A few days back, Farhan had shared a video of Shibani checking her phone, and being ‘caught’. She is then seen trying to pretend that she didn’t do so. He had captioned the post, "Caught 🤣🤣🤣 @shibanidandekar #tulumthrowback #traveldiaries."

Farhan and Shibani are known to drop adorable comments on each other’s posts. Recently, when Farhan Akhtar had shared a video of his prep session for Toofan, he had called him a beast. The actor-filmmaker is currently gearing up for the movie, where he plays a boxer. The movie reunites him with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be releasing on October 2. Among their recent pictures, their pics from the Diwali celebration were adorable. The couple was dressed in traditional wear and even Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi were present during the celebrations.

