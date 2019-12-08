These Cute Instagram Posts Of Govinda With His Wife Are Not To Be Missed!

Govinda is a popular actor who has time and again proved his acting mettle and versatility. A large number of people are inspired by the dancing and comedy skills of Govinda. In a career spanning he has done more than 120 films and reached a great success in the genre of family-based movies like Dariya Dil in 1988, Swarg in 1990, and Hum in 1991. Govinda is best-known for his powerful comedy related roles in Bollywood. He is a top-class actor who is very down to earth and also posts many pictures on his Instagram handle with his wife. He is a complete family man, who loves his wife and kids a lot. So, here are some best pictures posted by the ‘Hero No.1’ with his wife on his social media handle-

Also Rread | Raveena Tandon And Govinda Spotted Shaking A Leg On Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare: Netizens React

Here are some best posts of Govinda with his beautiful wife

1. In this picture, Govinda is posing with his wife at a hotel in Sri Lanka

Also read | Anil Kapoor And Govinda: All The Films They Worked Together In

2. Govinda is seen posing with his wife and daughter in this picture at the show, Entertainment ki Raat.

3. In this post, Govinda and his wife are lovingly holding hands in Dubai

4. In this post, Govinda and his wife are at a TV show, where they are happily seen enjoying together

Also read | Sanjay Dutt And Govinda Films: List Of Movies Done By The Hilarious Duo

5. In this post, the evergreen love of the couple can be evidently seen

6. In this picture posted on Govinda's Instagram, the couple is looking stunning and can be seen holding hands and celebrating Baisakhi together in Dubai

Also read | Nick Jonas Compares Himself With Govinda In This Rib-tickling Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.