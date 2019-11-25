The Debate
Raveena Tandon And Govinda Spotted Shaking A Leg On Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare: Netizens React

Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon and Govinda were seen dancing together on the song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare on a dance reality show judged by Raveena Tandon

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon and Govinda were recently spotted shaking a leg on the evergreen song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare on a Dance reality show judged by Raveena. Both looked equally amazing as they did almost around two decades ago in the movie titled Dulhe Raja. Raveena looked stunning in a silver shimmery dress with a slit while Govinda too looked charged up as they performed to the song on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. 

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Is 'Khiladiyon Ki Khiladi' In Acing The Selfie Game

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

The netizens were quick to draw comparisons of the two with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday who feature in the remake of the song titled by the same name. The song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is originally from the movie Dulhe Raja which released in 1998. The newer version of the same song, rather the "remake" of the song will feature in the movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Shares Her Thoughts About Comparison With Raveena Tandon

Check out both the songs here and what do you feel, who did it better?

 

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Feels Bad About The Lack Of Social Media In The '90s

Check out some of the reactions of the netizens here:

 

 

 

 

Twitterati expresses their disappointment over the remake

 

 

 


Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Hits 30 Million Views

 

 

