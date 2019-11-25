Raveena Tandon And Govinda Spotted Shaking A Leg On Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare: Netizens React

Raveena Tandon and Govinda were recently spotted shaking a leg on the evergreen song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare on a Dance reality show judged by Raveena. Both looked equally amazing as they did almost around two decades ago in the movie titled Dulhe Raja. Raveena looked stunning in a silver shimmery dress with a slit while Govinda too looked charged up as they performed to the song on the stage of Nach Baliye 9.

Check out the video here:

The netizens were quick to draw comparisons of the two with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday who feature in the remake of the song titled by the same name. The song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is originally from the movie Dulhe Raja which released in 1998. The newer version of the same song, rather the "remake" of the song will feature in the movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Check out both the songs here and what do you feel, who did it better?

Check out some of the reactions of the netizens here:

Twitterati expresses their disappointment over the remake

You cant match catchy songs by remixing them ridiculously. You also cant match Govinda's charisma and innocence of 90s. #AnkhiyonSeGoliMaare is another poor #remix of a catchy song from the 90s. — Yadnesh Dhurandhar (@YadneshDhurand1) November 25, 2019

To make already superhit song a superhit, You need 2 actress, A whole bunch of new instruments/technologies to add 'remix', 3 or 4 singers, Costly Kapde. Even in less than a half of all these, #Govinda and @TandonRaveena did it much better! #AnkhiyonSeGoliMaare — LOL Kuch Bhi ? (@LolKaiPan) November 24, 2019

Thank you for ruining another classic! #AnkhiyonSeGoliMaare — Little Wolf- Surgeon Squad(Ladkewaale) (@KlayleyRonakshi) November 21, 2019

Dear Bollywood!

Please stop ruining classics & make some original music.



Sincerely,

A 90’s kid #PatiPatniAurWoh #AnkhiyonSeGoliMaare — Akanksha Sharma (@ar_akanksha05) November 20, 2019



