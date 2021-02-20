Cyclist takes off for 6000-km trip across India for noble cause; Sonu Sood, Shaan react

People make use different ways to generate funds for a noble cause. While some approach leaders or celebrities, many undertake a crowd-funding initiative to reach their goal. A cyclist named Dr Amit Samarth has not just taken a social media campaign to raise funds for the sports initiatives of Lok Biradari Prakalp project, but is doing so by cycling 6000 kilometers across India in 14 days.

Cyclist's mission draws attention of film celebrities

Amit Samarth took off for his journey on February 15 from the Gateway of India in Mumbai. A day before the event, Sonu Sood showered his best wishes, "All the best to the Dr Amit Samath for his 6000 km ride across India. All the best whole team, keep shining always and keep the good work going," was the actor's message.

The cyclist has already completed 2400 kms by Day 5, pedalling through areas like Godavari, Bengaluru, Vellore and Chennai.

Shaan wished Samarth, "I am very happy to hear about Dr Amit Samarth’s ride across India on the Golden Quadilateral for a noble cause. And I’m sure that with all your love and good wishes and support, he will accomplish his noble mission."

"I am told that he is cruising at a speed of 500 kilometers per day which is really mindblowing. Keep up the great work," the singer added.

His initiative has already help in collecting Rs 2 lakh. The cyclist recently wrote, 'very long way to go guys' as the target he has set for the mission is Rs 25 lakh.

Dr Samarth's mission

Amit Samarth is raising funds for the tribal athletes associated with the Lok Biradari Prakalp in Maharashtra's Hemalkasa of Chandrapur district . The 47-year-old organisation, that has been involved with numerous initiatives, is currently facing funds cruch for sporting facilities for the athletes.







