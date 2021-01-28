Sonu Sood Thanks Cyclist Narayan Vyas For Dedicating 2000-kms Ride To Him

Cyclist Narayan Kisanlal Vyas from Washim in Maharashtra will honour actor Sonu Sood by riding 2000 kms from Central India to Ram Setu in Tamil Nadu. Sonu Sood transformed from a reel-to-real hero for thousands of migrants as he helped them reach home during the lockdown and even find jobs through his charitable initiatives.

Vyas, in a conversation with an entertainment portal, said that he has been cycling for over five years and have taken long tours across the country for social and national causes. Dedicating his latest ride to Sonu Sood, Vyas told SpotboyE, "From 7 Feb to 14 Feb I will be on a journey of 2000 km starting from Washim Maharashtra to Ramsetu (The last land of India)The route of the journey is Washim - Hyderabad - Bangalore-Madurai- Ramsetu."

Reacting to the news, a humbled Sonu Sood told the portal that Vyas' ride for him is the 'biggest award' he can ever get.

2000 kms..…...???

Thanks Narayan.

This is my biggest award. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nnmX1xniJ9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film, Alludu Adhurs. The trailer of this entertainer was recently released and the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021. Alludu Adhurs will star Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles while Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj play supporting characters. The film is being written and directed by Santosh Srinivas while the production is being done by Gorrela Subrahmanyam. The actor will also be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi Konidela. Other than this, the actor also made his music debut with the new song Pagal Nahi Hona opposite Sunanda Sharma. The song released on January 15.

