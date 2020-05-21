Cyclone Amphan: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar Pray For Well Being Of People

Cyclone Amphan, one of the strongest cyclonic storms in decades, has caused havoc in the state of West Bengal and Odisha. It caused torrential rains across Kolkata and other regions, thus leaving a trail of destruction. Shocked after watching the terrifying news on the Internet, Bollywood’s versatile actor Vicky Kaushal shared a post on social media. Vicky who was horrified after watching the video, prayed for the wellbeing of the people in Kolkata.

Vicky Kaushal prays for people in Kolkata

The Raazi actor shared a post on his Instagram story where he expressed his concerns for the people in Kolkata. Vicky wrote that he has seen some terrifying videos of Kolkata where the cyclone has already started showing up its damage. He also extended his prayers for the people who are residing in the regions affected by the cyclone.

Apart from Vicky, ace film director Shoojit Sircar also showed his concerns for the stuck people on his Twitter handle. The Piku director wrote that the people of Bengal need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. He also further described the situation in the city where uprooted trees and toppled homes have been the result due to natural calamity.

Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areasðŸ™. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 21, 2020

Extremely severe cyclone 'Amphan' has killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state. While a man and a woman were killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah, officials said. Three persons were killed in Hooghly and North 24 Paraganas districts due to electrocution, they said.

A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed in the Regent Park area of Kolkata after a tree fell on them, the officials said. They said a person was killed in Kolkata after being hit by a flying object during the storm. Senior state officials said it was too early to estimate a toll on life or damage to property as the hardest-hit areas were still not accessible.

