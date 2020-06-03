Cyclone Nisarga: Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra Urge Fans To Follow Guidelines

As the news of the cyclone Nisarga entering Mumbai and Thane in few hours surfaced the Internet, Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra raised their concerns for all their fans and followers. The two stars shared a post on their social media and asked fans to stay confined to their house and also to provide shelter to all the stray animals in their buildings and society.

Sidharth Malhotra & Sanjay Dutt urge fans to stay indoors

Sidharth shared the post on his Twitter handle where he informed fans about the cyclone heading towards the city and also warned them against stepping out of the house. He also urged all people to follow the guidelines set by the BMC which states certain Do’s and Don’ts to be adhered to during this hour of crisis. Apart from this, Sidharth who is an animal lover had shared his views on the safety of stray animals as well. He asked people in the post to provide shelter to strays and help them during the time of need.

Hey guys, #CycloneNisarga is heading towards Mumbai so please stay indoors, follow guidelines by @mybmc & stay safe. Also, provide shelter to the strays & help them during this time of need. Let's all help each other & get through this. https://t.co/zLs2mH08vz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 3, 2020

Apart from Sidharth, Sanjay Dutt also expressed his concerns for people amid the natural calamity. Sanjay shared a post on the micro-blogging site and cited the next few hours as “critical” for the people. With several rumors ad misinformation about the calamity has been surfacing through the internet, the actor asked his fans to refrain from indulging in any and also asked them to follow the guidelines by the authorities and stay safe.

The next few hours are going to be critical. Please stay indoors and follow all the BMC guidelines. Don't spread rumours and help each other in getting through this. #CycloneNisarga — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 3, 2020

Apart from the two actors, several other celebrities also shared their concern posts on social media while asking fans to stay safe at home. To name a few are Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many more. The actor shared the pictures of the guidelines that were sent out by the BMC including the Do's and Dont's to be followed when the cyclone hits the city.

The Government has provided an emergency number "1916" is also given where the caller is asked to Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Officials have been overlooking the situations in critical areas.

