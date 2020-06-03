Cyclone Nisarga Brings Heavy Rainfall, Destruction As It Makes Landfall; See Pics

As cyclone Nisarga is moving along the predicted path and has already made the landfall at Alibaug, Maharashtra, heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai as well. The tropical storm which intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ is expected to be completed by the next hour after which the cyclone is likely to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 6 hours.

As the rains and winds have picked up, here are some heart-wrenching images and videos of the storm,

Next few hours are going to be critical

Stay strong and safe #Mumbai #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/u0kjsxhFrP — Karmyaa - The Tale Of Art (@Karmyaathetale) June 3, 2020

Cyclone nisarga...had attaked on Mumbai...after many years...

With 110 kmph....

#2020ðŸ™#NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/8OOU6JGZty — Sampath Sam (@_sampathsam) June 3, 2020

When there is a riot of colours in the sky..

Before #Nisarga #NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/Br4NrFWJMc — Dr.Megha Bhargava (@DrMeghaBhargava) June 2, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai today pic.twitter.com/r7kE4CnyxH — Smita Mukherji (@Smitasaltlake) June 2, 2020

Teams prepared to tackle cyclone Nisarga

The Maharashtra CM's Office on Tuesday mentioned that an alert had been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. It added that fishermen had been called back from the sea and the people living in kuccha houses were being moved to safe places. Care is being taken to prevent power outages and teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage caused by tree fall, landslides, and heavy rainfall.

Moreover, the slum dwellers in low-lying areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were directed to evacuate. The CMO stressed that the Control room at the state secretariat remained operational round the clock. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued an order restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast such as beaches, promenades, parks from 00.01 hours of June 3 to noon of June 4.

