D Day Cast: Late Actors Irrfan Khan As Wali, Rishi Kapoor As Goldman & Other Stars In Film

The Indian Hindi-language action thriller titled D Day released in the year 2013. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie chronicles the tale of an Intelligence officer Wali Khan, who sets upon a huge mission with a team of trained officers. He wants to trap Goldman, one of India's most wanted terrorists. D Day cast includes stars like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Rampal and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics alike. Here's a quick look at the D Day star cast.

D Day star cast

Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of Raw agent- Wali Khan, who pretended to be a barber in Karachi. However, his motives were completely different. Irrfan Khan's last movie in Bollywood remains Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Rishi Kapoor

Late star Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Iqbal, a terrorist. After a bomb blast in Hyderabad, the patriotic head of India's Research & Analysis Wing decides to catch hold of Iqbal under the project titled, Operation Goldman. Rishi Kapoor worked in a slew of movies in his illustrious career and had also won several awards.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi plays the role of Zoya Rehman, an Explosive Expert in the film. She is gearing up for her movie, Bell Bottom. She is known for her work in films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and others.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal plays the role of Rudra Pratap Singh, a suspended army officer, in the movie. In order to stay undercover and safe, he meets Suraiya and spends time with her. Arjun is known for his work in movies like Housefull, Roy, Dil Ka Rishta and others.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan essays the role of Suraiya, a Pakistani sex worker in the movie. While she is totally bruised, Rudra, her love-interest bashes the ones who had done injustice to her. Shruti was last seen in the movie, Yaara.

Who is Goldman in D Day?

Late actor Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Iqbal Seth aka Goldman in the movie. However, he has already reached great heights and catching him is a huge task for the team.

Is D Day based on Dawood Ibrahim?

According to a report by Rediff.com, D Day is not based on Dawood Ibrahim. Nikhil Advani stated that big things happen with small thoughts sometimes. He and his driver were stuck in traffic and he was reading about Osama bin Laden being captured, said the filmmaker. Later, his driver turned to him and said that if they could do it, then he could also do it, added Nikhil.

D Day movie cast (Supporting)

Shriswara

Sandeep Kulkarni

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Imran Hasnee

Nissar Khan

