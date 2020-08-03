'Bigil' Cast: A Look At Vijay As Michael, Nayanthara As Angel And Other Characters In Film

The Tamil language sports action film titled Bigil released in the year 2019. Helmed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment, Bigil stars Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Amritha Aiyer along with others. Here's a look at the cast of Bigil.

Bigil cast

Vijay

Vijay plays the lead role in the movie Bigil. His characters' names are Rayappan and Michael Rayappan. At first, Vijay plays Michael Rayappan, a football player who has to give up his passion due to violence that surrounds his life. And then, Vijay plays the role of Rayappan, a coach that fosters all the players in the women’s football team to make their dream come true.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara plays the role of Angel Aasirvatham, Michael's love interest in the movie. She is a physiotherapist who has the habit of refusing any groom at the last minute. When the entire team protests against Michael, Angel stands strong in support of him.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff plays the role of All India Football Federation president J. K. Sharma in Bigil. J.K. Sharma was forced by Michael's father to include his son in the football team in the past. However, Sharma wasn't happy with the same. So when Michael returns as the coach for women’s football team, Sharma gears up to take revenge.

Reba Monica John

Reba Monica John plays the role of Anitha, an acid attack survivor in the film. Her character sheds light on the life of acid attack survivors. Anitha is one of the women footballers in Bigil.

Amritha Aiyer

Amritha Aiyer plays the character of Thendral in the film. Her character plays an important role in the cast of Bigil as she is the captain of the female football team. She also gets kidnapped in the film. However, Michael rescues her.

Kathir as Kathir

Actor Kathir plays the role of Kathir, who is the former coach of the football team. Kathir was Michael's teammate when the latter used to play football. When Kathir and Michael get attacked by Daniel one day, the former gets injured.

Who is the villain in Bigil movie?

Daniel Balaji plays the role of Daniel who kidnaps Thendral and tries to inject her with drugs. Daniel also attacks Michael and Kathir. Michael's father Rayappan had a feud with a rival named Alex, who was Daniel's father.

Is Bigil and Michael the same person?

Interestingly, actor Vijay is seen in three different avatars in Bigil. He plays the roles of Bigil, Michael, and Rayappan. To allow the women's football team to take part in the upcoming National Championship in Delhi, Michael replaces Kathir with the name 'Bigil' in the film.

Bigil cast (Supporting)

Vivek as Nessi

Anandraj as Rayappan's friend

Yogi Babu as Donald

Varsha Bollamma as Gayathri

Indhuja Ravichandran as Vembu

Riddhi Ramesh as Selvi

