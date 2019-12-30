Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: Movie Records Low Numbers On Second Weekend

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The film has received mix reviews from the audiences. Check out its box office collection.

Dabangg 3 collection

Week 1 – ₹ 126.55 crore

Week 2

Friday - ₹ 3.00 crore

Saturday - ₹ 4.00crore

Sunday - ₹ 5.30crore

Total collection - ₹ 138.85 crore

The movie collected ₹ 81.15 crores in its three-days opening weekend. According to reports, the collection of the film has been affected due to the ongoing protest in the country.

The amount affected is around ₹10-₹12 collections over the course of three days. However, it managed to bring ₹ 30+ on its first Sunday, which gave a good weekend total. The crucial Monday collection was fine.

The movie needs to sustain over the coming days in order to bring good final numbers. Christmas gave a little boost to its box office performance. The clash with Good Newwz affected its collection, as the hype was huge and it received positive reviews. Good Newwz collected around ₹ 64.99 crores in its first weekend.

Being a Salman Khan film, the expectations from the film was huge, but now it seems unlike that the movie will match that. Although, its final figures will reportedly be around ₹ 140 to ₹ 160 crores. Dabangg 3 will probably receive a hit verdict.

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

