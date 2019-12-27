Salman Khan Celebrates His 54th Birthday With 'Dabangg 3' Co-stars; Watch Video

Bollywood star Salman Khan has a huge fan following. His recent release Dabangg 3 is currently running in theatres. Salman Khan, who turned 54 years today on December 27, celebrated his birthday with the co-stars of the film. Read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan Reveals How Trying To Impress A Girl Got Him His First Ad; Watch Video

Salman Khan cuts the cake with Dabangg 3 co-stars

At midnight Salman Khan was seen cutting his cake accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars. There was Kiccha Sudeep, who plays the villain in the movie and Sonakshi Sinha, who plays his wife. His bodyguard, Shera was holding the cake as the actor cuts it. Salman was snapped by the paparazzi and was also interacting with them. Check out video and pictures.

Also Read | Salman Khan Has Played Prem In 15 Bollywood Films And THIS Is The List

Also Read |Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Review: Audience Feel Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Film Is 'Pure Mass'

#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6... However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019

The movie is has collected ₹119.55 crores in its 6 days. It became Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film to collect ₹100 crores at the box office. Dabangg 3 lifetime collection will be around ₹150-₹220 crores, as per reports. The film was affected due to protests. The amount is said to be around ₹30 to ₹50 crores. However, it will probably receive a hit verdict.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.