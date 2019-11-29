Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Fans Support The Film, Trend The #AwaitingDabangg3 On Twitter

Salman Khan's much-awaited Dabangg 3 has already started to create a buzz among fans with its trailer and song releases. But it looks that there is an obstruction for the movie as one of the songs released from the movie earlier Hud Hud Dabangg is in a lot of controversy. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has raised an objection against the certification of the movie. After that, some people have come forward to support the organization and started flooding Twitter with #BoycottDabangg3.

Soon after Salman Khan's fans and followers came forward to support the actor and started with #AwaitingDabangg3 on Twitter. The hashtag went viral all over social media. The video of the song Hud Hud Dabangg is a remake of the original song from the first Dabangg. This time the song has a completely new avatar and interesting dance sequences. It is one of the highly anticipated tracks given the audio version of the track alone has received around 10 million views on YouTube. Salman Khan took to his Twitter as he announced the release of the song.

Here are some of the tweets of Salman Khan fans in his support:

No. This is not a scene of any riot. They all are celebrating THE SALMAN KHAN !! #AwaitingDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/2BLqyC8WKT — Name cannot be blank (@BrahmanKaChora_) November 29, 2019

Salman Khan Box Office Records



100 Cr Movies : 14th

200 Cr Movies : 6th

300 Cr Movies : 3rd



Reply #Dabangg3 his 4th 300cr Movie ?#AwaitingDabangg3 @BeingSalmanKhan — RAJENDRA🔥 (@RajendraShahid) November 29, 2019

The filmmakers of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 are geared up to unveil their upcoming song, Munna Badnaam Hua, at a big event that’s set to take place in Mumbai tomorrow. The song is set to be a face-off between Sallu Bhai aka Chulbul Pandey and Prabhudheva. Dabangg 3 is a much-awaited mystery-thriller. It was written by Salman Khan himself. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Manjrekar, who is making her debut with the film. It is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, 2019.

