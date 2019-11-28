Salman Khan To Shake A Leg With Director Prabhu Deva In 'Dabangg 3'?

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big release, Dabangg 3, in December 2019. The actor will be reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey in the hit action-drama film franchise of Dabangg. The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has previously worked with megastar Salman in the 2009 film Wanted. Prabhu, who is also a renowned dancer and choreographer in the entertainment industry is known to make cameos in his films. With recent developments, it is being rumoured that Prabhu Deva will be making a cameo in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan in a song sequence.

Prabhu Deva to make a cameo in Dabangg 3?

Makers of Dabangg 3 took an interesting way to promote the film by releasing the audio album before releasing any music videos. As of now, only two music videos namely Hud Hud Dabangg and Yu Karke have been released on YouTube. It was revealed before that Warina Hussain will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the song Munna Badnaam Hua, now it has been revealed that the song will also feature Prabu Deva.

As per reports, Warina Hussain's inclusion in the song was finalized beforehand but it was later decided by Salman Khan to bring in Prabhu Deva for an on-screen dance-off. The news was later confirmed by the dance sensation stating that it was magical for him to share the screen with Salman in Mera Hi Jalwa from Wanted. He added that he can never turn down a request from the megastar and hopes that people will like seeing them on-screen together again.

