Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With His Quirky Charm; Video

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. And after the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of its third instalment, Dabangg 3. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and South superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who will make his debut as the villain. The film is only a few weeks away from its release. The makers of the film have been releasing many posters which have been well-received from fans. Recently, Salman Khan shared a teaser of the song Munna Badnaam Hua on his Instagram handle. The actor told his fans in the caption that he is coming soon with the most badass song of the album.

Also read | Salman Khan To Shake A Leg With Director Prabhu Deva In 'Dabangg 3'?

In the teaser, Salman is shown in the opening scene as he whistles and is later seen grooving with Warina Hussain. This song is also known as an item number. The songs have received much love and appreciation through the comments and tons of likes continue to pour in. Fans are eager to watch Salman shake a leg on this groovy track. The song is expected to release on November 30, 2019. Watch the teaser of Munna Badnam Hua starring Salman here.

Also read | ‘Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Songs Should Be A Hit’, Say Sajid-Wajid

More about the song

Fans always find it a delight to watch Salman dance as he adds his own quirky charm to the song with memorable hook steps, and with Munna Badnaam Hua, it seems like the actor has once again delivered a blockbuster performance as seen in the teaser. According to reports, the song will have a dance-off between Chulbul Pandey and the legendary, Prabhu Deva. The song Munna Badnaam Hua has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Let's see what it has in store for fans.

Also read | Dabangg 3 Song Yu Karke BTS: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Get Goofy; Watch Video

Also read | Salman Khan Films Gives Dabangg 3 'Badge Of Honour' On International Men's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.