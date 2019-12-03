Salman Khan Starrer Dabangg 3 To Have The Manjrekar Family In The Movie?

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. And after the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of its third instalment, Dabangg 3. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film. The actor is all excited about the release of the film as she keeps posting on her social media handle. It is a big thing for Saiee Manjrkar as she is sharing the screen space with one of the three Khans of Bollywood.

As per reports, the film Dabangg 3 rounds state that Saiee Manjekar is set to make her Bollywood debut in the film that will feature both her parents in the film. However, Mahesh Manjrekar who featured in Dabangg will be back on the silver screen to share the screen space with his daughter. Reportedly, Mahesh’s wife and Saiee’s mother, Medha Manjrekar will also feature in a scene with her daughter. It is also said they the family will be in a scene together where Saiee is reportedly bubbling with excitement to shoot their scene together.

In an interview with a news portal, Saiee said that the scene she has with her father also features her mother, which will make it special for her. While shooting for it, the actor was very excited. She was on the sets with her parents and were working on a scene featuring all three of them. The actor said that she could not have asked for anything better in my debut film. It is reportedly said that Mahesh reprises the role of a drunk alcoholic character Haria, and father to Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo, Khan and is suggested that Medha is roped in to play Haria's wife in the film.

