Not Warina Hussain, But Kareena Was The First Choice For 'Munna Badnaam' From Dabangg 3

Both Dabangg and Dabangg 2 featured chartbuster item songs - Munni Badnaam Hui and Fevicol Se. These dance numbers were the biggest hits when they released and featured Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively. Now, a new item number titled Munna Badnaam Hua with Salman Khan in the key focus was released on YouTube. The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise chose newcomer Warina Hussain to shake a leg along with Salman Khan instead of widely known faces. But recent reports suggest that she wasn't the first choice for Munna Badnaam Hua.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Her Airport Look In Metallic Green, See Pictures

Warina Hussain was not the first choice for Munna Badnaam Hua

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Shell Out Style Goals In De-glam Look

The new music video features Salman Khan and Warina Hussain in the lead. But, as per reports, it is revealed that Warina was not the first choice to do the part. The team always wished to have Kareena Kapoor Khan to feature in the item number, as she had done in Dabangg 2. Various list of actors was also shortlisted before approaching Kareena in case she cannot commit for the item number. Kareena reportedly shares a good rapport with both Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan was not keen on doing the song number as she was busy with her work schedule. The actor was busy shooting for Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Warina was then later approached for the item number. Director Prabhudheva is also seen dancing along with Salman Khan in the song.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Candidly Reveals She Shared Her 'Good Newwz' With THIS Person First

Also read: Akshay Kumar Pulls A Prank On Kareena Kapoor Khan, Her Reaction Is Unmissable. Watch Here

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has An Apt Reply For Trolls On Being Asked To Stay At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.