Dabangg 3 Song Yu Karke BTS: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Get Goofy; Watch Video

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. And after the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of the third instalment, Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20, 2019. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and South superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who will make his debut as the villain. The film is only a few days away from its release. The makers of the film have been releasing many posters and also revealed the trailer of the film.

Behind the scenes of Yu Karke song

The makers have recently unveiled a new track from the film titled Yu Karke. Ever since the release of the song, fans have been showering love and positive comments on the song. Today, actor Sonakshi Sinha who plays a pivotal role in the film shared a behind-the-scenes video of the song. Fans are always curious to know about what goes on behind the scenes or onset. In the BTS video, it can be seen that Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying the dance while wearing various colourful sarees. Sonakshi Sinha is also seen praising choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

Also read | Salman Khan Starrer Dabangg 3's Makers Share The Actor's On-set Antics

Apart from that, Sonakshi can be heard saying that the director has made the dancing steps very difficult for us, also when Prabhudeva is there something different has to be there. Salman Khan was seen sipping some coffee and when asked about the song, he said he enjoyed every bit of shooting after a very long time. Later in the video, Salman Khan rocks the hook step of the song while everyone including the choreographer and director applauded and praised the actor for the step.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Looks Stunning In Royal Purple As 'Rajjo Rani' From Dabangg 3

Also read | Salman Khan Films Gives Dabangg 3 'Badge Of Honour' On International Men's Day

Also read | Dabangg 3: Fans Go Gaga Over Salman Khan's New Song 'Yu Karke'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.