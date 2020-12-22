Daily Ent Recap Dec 22: Singer Guru Randhawa Booked And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From singer Guru Randhawa and other celebrities booked for partying till the wee hours of the morning to Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities, many celebrities made headlines on December 22. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Guru Randhawa booked

Along with Guru Randhawa, cricketer Suresh Raina and Sussane Khan were booked in a police raid at the Dragonfly club in Andheri. They have been booked under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. There are reports of Badshad also being present at the party but he left via a back gate during the raid. In total, action has been taken on 34 people, including hotel staff. Of the 34, 19 people had come in from Delhi and Punjab, sources said. The persons from outside Mumbai have returned to Delhi via a 7 am flight.

Also read | Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & More Booked In 2:30 Am Mumbai Nightclub Raid

Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities begin

Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities have begun. She has shared pictures from her Chiksa ceremony on social media. The bride-to-be and groom are seen dressed in yellow outfits and are dancing with their family members. On the other hand, the couple's fans also got a glimpse of veteran singer-composer and Zaid's father Ismail Darbar dancing in the video.

Also read | Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Wedding Festivities Start With Chiksa Ceremony; Watch Videos

Ayushmann Khurrana begins shooting for Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share an update to his fans on the professional front. He made the announcement that he has begun shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G. The film will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. As quoted by Ayushmann Khurrana’s PR team, the actor revealed, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder”.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting For 'Doctor G', Says 'fell In Love With The Script'

John Mulaney in rehab

John Mulaney has checked himself in rehab after his constant battle with alcohol and drug addiction. He is popularly known for his writings for Saturday Night Live. John Mulaney has battled alcohol and cocaine addiction for a long time.

The White Tiger trailer released

The trailer of the much-awaited Priyanka Chopra starrer The White Tiger has been released. The film is set to release on January 22, 2021, on Netflix. The film is based on the novel written by Aravind Adiga that goes by the same name.

Image courtesy- @gururandhawa and @gauaharkhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.