Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Wedding Festivities Start With Chiksa Ceremony; Watch Videos

Popular actor Gauahar Khan's picture from her chiska ceremony is taking the internet by storm. A handful of pap and fan-pages are sharing videos and photos to give a peek into the first wedding festivity, that is chiska ceremony, which was held on Monday. The latest addition to it is the below video, in which the bride-to-be Gauahar and her beau Zaid are seen to enjoy and dancing along with their families while twinning in yellow outfits. On the other hand, the couple's fans also got a glimpse of veteran singer-composer and Zaid's father Ismail Darbar dancing in the video. Scroll down to take a peek into the chiska ceremony of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities start

Gauahar Khan's haldi photos

Before the chiska ceremony was held, the Ishaqzaade actor had shared a picture with groom-to-be Zaid and captioned it as, “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa".

Adding further, she mentioned their wedding hashtag ‘GaZabKaHaiDin’, along with others like ‘wedding bells’, ‘love’ and ‘together forever’. As soon as the pictures were posted on her social media feed, Khan's friends from the industry like Hina Khan, Mukti Mohan and Jay Bhanushali, among many others, shared warm wishes.

On the other hand, Zaid Darbar’s brother Awez Darbar also shared some photos on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Mere brother ki hone wali dulhan. 3 days to go”. Meanwhile, Anam Darbar, Zaid and Awez’s sister, also shared a pic of herself and the couple. Khan had announced her wedding date in November. In a lengthy note on Instagram, the actor mentioned that her wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Gauahar's wedding announcement note read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid".

