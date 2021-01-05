Daily Ent Recap Dec 5: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Dating & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry on the second day of the new year. From Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde rumoured to be dating to Emma Stone's pregnancy, many celebrities made headlines on January 5. Read ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde rumoured to be dating

According to a report by a tabloid, singer Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating. The couple was spotted holding hands at a friends' wedding over the weekend. A report by People magazine said that the couple has been dating since a few weeks now.

Emma Stones pregnant

Actor Emma Stone is pregnant as she was spotted cradling her baby bump in Los Angeles. Neither her husband nor she has commented on the news. The photos of her strolling in a park have surfaced online. The couple was supposed to get married to beau Dave McCary in March but the postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

Bhumi Pednekar's Badhai Do

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share pictures with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The pictures were clicked on the set of their upcoming movie Badhai Do. In the picture, Rajkummar is seen sporting a thick moustache. The movie is the second instalment of the Ayushmann Khurrana starter Badhai Ho which released in 2018.

'October' star Banita Sandhu tests positive for COVD-19

Banita Sandhu who starred in the film October alongside Varun Dhawan has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by PTI, she was admitted to a private hospital because she refused to get treatment from a government one. She did not want to get treated in a government hospital because she is of the opinion that a government hospital lacks proper infrastructure. She was on a flight which was boarded by a youth who had contacted the mutant coronavirus strain.

Maharashtra Health Minister on Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that nobody is above the law, in content to the FIRs lodged against Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The FIRs were filed against both because they were allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines. They were asked to quarantine themselves last month as they returned from UAE but they went home instead.

