'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Elated To Start Shooting, Shares Muhurat Pics

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is in Dehradun these days to start shooting for her next film 'Badhaai Do' recently shared pictures from the muhurat. The actress shared pictures from the sets where the entire team conducted a puja before the commencement of film. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Poori team ko Badhaai do. To new beginnings.”

Apart from this, the actress also shared a boomerang video where she can be seen wearing a mask and driving up to the place of shooting. She captioned the video, “Day 1 of Badhaai Do.” Bhumi Pednekar undertook the COVID-19 test on the sets before beginning the filming. The Toilet Ek Prem Katha actress shared a video on Instagram stories and gave glimpses of herself undergoing the COVID-19 test. The actor could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and paired it up with a purple fanny pack. Ahe also shared a picture of the food tent and how it looked in the new normal.

The 31-year-old actor headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 and had earlier issued a press statement, saying that she is excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. She further mentioned that it spelt promise and anticipation to be working on the first day and also, that she is really excited to meet her team. She further added that this will be her first outdoor shoot ever since the pandemic happened and she will be travelling out of Mumbai for the first time since then.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment of the superhit flick Badhaai Ho which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film also had Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. While Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

