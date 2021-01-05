Patty Jenkins Calls 'Thor: Ragnarok' One Of The Best Marvel Movies, Praises Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok directed by Taika Waititi is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie was praised by the audience and performed well at the box office. Now, Wonder Woman franchise filmmaker, Patty Jenkins, has applauded the Marvel movie and its director.

Patty Jenkins praises Taika Waititi and Thor: Ragnarok

In a recent conversation on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Patty Jenkins appreciated Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi for helming Thor: Ragnarok and the film itself. She said that it was such a good and amazing movie. The filmmaker stated that she is actually “so grateful” that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor found Waititi because he is the “most genius” fit for the character of all time. Jenkins called Thor: Ragnarok “one of the best Marvel movies” of all time". She asserted that the film is pure joy, and well-executed that it is not going to matter if a person is not into superhero movies. The Wonder Woman 1984 director noted that Taika Waititi is a “great filmmaker,” and he just made a great film.

Patty Jenkins previously had a chance to be a part of Marvel movies as she was offered to direct Thor 2. However, she rejected the project and went on to helm Wonder Woman as her first superhero venture. On why she denied the film, the director said that the studios wanted to do a story that she thought was not going to succeed, and she knew it could not be her. The filmmaker mentioned that she was like, if they hired any guy to do it, it was going to be no big deal. But she knew in her heart that she could not make a good movie out of the story they wanted to do. Nonetheless, Jenkins asserted that he has always been “super grateful” to Marvel even though it did not work out.

Now, Patty Jenkins will be returning to direct another Wonder Woman film, completing her trilogy with Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Taika Waititi is helming Thor: Love and Thunder featuring Chris Hemsworth and others. While they have ventured into different superheroes universes till now, both the filmmaker will soon be a part of one universe which is Star Wars. Jenkins is all set to helm Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and Waititi will also be directing a brand new Star Wars film.

