Banita Sandhu Contracts COVID-19, Refuses To Get Admitted In Kolkata Government Hospital

British actor Banita Sandhu, who had kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan's October, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, i.e. January 4, 2020. However, according to a report by PTI, Banita was admitted to a private hospital after the 23-year-old refused to get treated in a government establishment. The Pandora actor had recently flown to Kolkata for shooting her upcoming film Kavita & Teresa.

Why Banita didn't want to get admitted to a Kolkata government hospital?

On Monday, British actor Banita Sandhu made headlines after she tested COVID-19 positive. Banita had flown to Kolkata on December 20, 2020, and had reportedly travelled in the same flight as a youth who had fallen prey to the mutant Coronavirus strain on his return from the UK. An official revealed to PTI that the actor tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday afternoon and steps were quickly initiated to find out whether she was infected with the new strain.

Meanwhile, as soon as the test results of Banita came out, she was taken to Kolkata's Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital, where a separate team was set up to keep those individuals who had recently returned from the United Kingdom. However, Banita Sandu reportedly refused to step out of the ambulance alleging that the government hospital lacked proper infrastructure.

The official told to the portal, "We had to inform the state secretariat and the health department as she was unwilling to come out of the ambulance and at one point of time, she wanted to leave. The British High Commission was informed as we cannot let her go like this which is against the protocol. We had to inform the police also. They (police personnel) came and surrounded the ambulance so that she cannot leave".

If the grapevines are to be believed, Banita was also counselled by several senior doctors of the government hospital but their efforts went down the drain. Talking about the same, the official said, "Eventually, with the permission of the health department, she was admitted to a private hospital". However, before admitting her to a private hospital's isolation ward, she was made to sign a declaration about her unwillingness to get admitted to the Beliaghata ID hospital.

(With Inputs: PTI)

