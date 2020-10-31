Daily Ent Recap: From Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Pics To Mukesh Khanna Being Criticised

Many incidents took place on October 31, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding and Kangana Ranaut slamming Mirzapur 2, various events made the headlines. Take a look at the entertainment news of the day.

Here the main entertainment news of the week

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding picture

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the know which long time beau Gautam Kitchlu. The two got married in a quiet ceremony at The Taj Hotel in Mumbai due to the pandemic. Kajal Aggarwal looked absolutely gorgeous in a red and pink lehenga. See photo here:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates

As Justice For Sushant movement went global, a young fan of his from Poland has urged his followers to not celebrate Halloween. He suggested that it rather spend be spent by watching his movies. Taking to Twitter, the fan called Zbigniew aka Bujji posted a video where he is urging people to remember Sushant.

New releases: Funny boy trailer and Kaali Khuhi trailer

New movie releases have been announced this week. Among which were Deepa Mehta’s directorial Funny Boy and another film called Kaali Khuhi. The former will release on December 10, 2020, while the latter is a Shabana Azmi-starrer horror movie.

Rajshri Rani to get married to co-star Mukesh Jain

Rajshri Rani is going to marry her onscreen co-star Mukesh Jain. The wedding is scheduled for November 20, 2020. The couple star in the serial Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana spotted together at Jaipur airport amid breakup rumours

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted together at the Jaipur airport. There were rumours flying that the couple had broken up. Asim was seen wearing black overalls and Himanshi was seen wearing a casual shirt and bell-bottom pants.

Amrita Rao who is 9 months pregnant spotted in the city

Amrita Rao who is nine months pregnant was spotted in the city. She was wearing a loose tee shirt and bermuda shorts. The news of her pregnancy came as a surprise for fans as she gave the good news via an Instagram post.

Kulkit Shama on how he felt after Kriti was paired with another actor in Taish

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen in the movie Taish but were paired separately. When asked about this Pulkit, Pulkit replied that they keep their personal and professional lives separate. Taish has been receiving very good reviews online.

Mukesh Khanna receives flak from Twitterati

Shkatimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has been receiving flak on Twitter for his misogynistic comments. In an interview with Filmy Charcha, he said that job of a woman is only run the household. Problems begin when men and women walk shoulder-to-shoulder.

