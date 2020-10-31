Daily Ent Recap: From Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Pics To Mukesh Khanna Being Criticised

Quick links:
Many incidents took place on October 31, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding and Kangana Ranaut slamming Mirzapur 2, various events made the headlines. Take a look at the entertainment news of the day.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's House Of Pataudi Turns 2, Actor Shares Vision Behind The Clothing Line
Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the know which long time beau Gautam Kitchlu. The two got married in a quiet ceremony at The Taj Hotel in Mumbai due to the pandemic. Kajal Aggarwal looked absolutely gorgeous in a red and pink lehenga. See photo here:
As Justice For Sushant movement went global, a young fan of his from Poland has urged his followers to not celebrate Halloween. He suggested that it rather spend be spent by watching his movies. Taking to Twitter, the fan called Zbigniew aka Bujji posted a video where he is urging people to remember Sushant.
#SSRisPureLOVE#SushanthSinghRajput— zbigniew ( Bujji) (@ZbigsBujji) October 30, 2020
हम तुम्हें बहुत प्यार करते हैं ❤️❤️❤️
#KaunTujhe is a song which will Keep you in our #hearts forever.
Friends, Dont Celebrate Halloween as it is not a festival. Instead watch #SSR
Films on this day#SSRweMissU #SSRians @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/K9oh78JMnf
New movie releases have been announced this week. Among which were Deepa Mehta’s directorial Funny Boy and another film called Kaali Khuhi. The former will release on December 10, 2020, while the latter is a Shabana Azmi-starrer horror movie.
Rajshri Rani is going to marry her onscreen co-star Mukesh Jain. The wedding is scheduled for November 20, 2020. The couple star in the serial Suhani Si Ek Ladki.
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted together at the Jaipur airport. There were rumours flying that the couple had broken up. Asim was seen wearing black overalls and Himanshi was seen wearing a casual shirt and bell-bottom pants.
Amrita Rao who is nine months pregnant was spotted in the city. She was wearing a loose tee shirt and bermuda shorts. The news of her pregnancy came as a surprise for fans as she gave the good news via an Instagram post.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen in the movie Taish but were paired separately. When asked about this Pulkit, Pulkit replied that they keep their personal and professional lives separate. Taish has been receiving very good reviews online.
Shkatimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has been receiving flak on Twitter for his misogynistic comments. In an interview with Filmy Charcha, he said that job of a woman is only run the household. Problems begin when men and women walk shoulder-to-shoulder.
Also read | Fan Inks Kajal Aggarwal's Name On Her Hand, Leaves Twitter In Awe On Actor's Wedding Day
Also read | Actor Ricardo Blume Breathes His Last At The Age Of 87, Survived By Wife And Daughter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.