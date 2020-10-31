Saif Ali Khan's House Of Pataudi Turns 2, Actor Shares Vision Behind The Clothing Line

Saif Ali Khan is not only known for his stellar performances in movies. He is also known for his innate sense of fashion. The actor has always been spotted donning stylish attires - be it his airport looks or for his movie promotions.

Two years ago, Saif Ali Khan launched his own clothing line called House Of Pataudi whose designs mainly highlight the Pataudi heritage. House Of Pataudi completes two years on October 31, 2020. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor has shared his vision behind launching the brand. Read to know more.

Also read | 12 Years Of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra Posts Video On Instagram To Commemorate The Same

House Of Pataudi completes two years on October 30, 2020

In an exclusive interview on the occasion of the second anniversary of House Of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan shares his vision behind starting the brand. He said that his intention behind starting the clothing line was to bridge the gap between western wear and ethnic wear. He also said that the brand aims to make ethnic wear a part of people’s lives.

Saif added that the collections that are a part of the clothing line inspired by the rich sartorial heritage. He also believes that it is the ethnic wear that reflects our cultural heritage and even who we are. The designs of the clothing line also encompass the splendour of the past and contemporary flair of the present. When his team did the research it was found that a larger percentage of people shop online for traditional outfits. Hence, they become up with the idea of dedicating an entire clothing line to emphasise the Indian heritage. The aim was also to make people notice the elegance of our ethnicity.

Also read | BTS' Jimin And ShiNEE's Taemin Named As Inspiration By Stray Kids' Hyunjin

The brand keeps up with the current trends in the fashion industry and craftily weaves it into the ethnic wear. It also updates its line according to the fashion calendar. The Summer Palace Collection and the Autumn-Winter collection show a variety of garments that exude oomph and simplicity.

Saif Ali Khan's style is lauded by fashion critics as well. Saif Ali Khan’s style spectrum ranges from westerns to traditional as and what the occasion demands. He is often seen sporting double-breasted suits, bandhgalas and Nehru jacket with much ease and finesse.

Also read | Superstore Premiere: Read To Know What Happened In The First Episode Of Season Six

Also read | Lil Wayne Meets Donald Trump, Assures Fans US President Can 'get Things Done'

Image courtesy- @houseofpataudi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.