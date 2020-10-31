Fan Inks Kajal Aggarwal's Name On Her Hand, Leaves Twitter In Awe On Actor's Wedding Day

Singham star Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with long-time boyfriend and business tycoon Gautam Kitchlu on Friday, October 30. As soon as the first picture from the wedding ceremony went viral on social media, an ardent fan of the actor congratulated her in a unique way. The fan literally inked Kajal’s name on her hand which got Twitter talking.

Kajal Aggarwal receive unique congratulations

A user name Sukanya unveiling her tattoo articulated that she is a huge fan of the Magadheera actor. Calling her ‘Kaju’, the fan extended warm wishes to Kajal on her wedding day. Sukanya added that along with Kajal, her wedding day was even ‘special’ for her. Check out Sukanya’s tattoo here:

Finally, a permanent one It's not only a special day to @MsKajalAggarwal, But also it's a special day to me . Happy wedding Kaju #KajalAggarwal #KajalAgarwal #Kajal #kajalaggarwalWedding #KajalGautamWeddingOnOct30 #KajGautKitched #KajalWedsGautam

Fans react:

As soon as Sukanya posted the photos of her tattoo on Twitter, fans went gaga over it. While some told her that “they love the way she loves Kajal”, many others referred to her moves as “vera level” meaning “next level”. One of the users was also concerned about what Sukanya’s parents think about her move. To which the user replied that she hasn’t informed them yet. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how netizens are reacting:

I literally love the way u love Kaj

I want a die hard fan girl like her..

Nallaga bandaga unna parla @MsKajalAggarwal fan aite chalu #KajGautKitched #KajalAggarwal #kajalaggarwalWedding — Kajal_Fc.. (@Vinaykajal6) October 30, 2020

what abt your parents — D.Sai Prathima (@DSaiPrathima) October 30, 2020

Don't know, should wait for their reaction 😅 — Sukanya_kajal_ (@Sukanya_kaj_) October 30, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding:

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, took to Twitter, to share the first pictures of Kajal’s wedding as he congratulated the newlyweds. The announcement of the marriage was shared by Kajal herself on Instagram. In her statement, the diva said, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal has a dozen interesting projects lined up for her. She will next feature in Mosagullu, a film based on the true events of the technical support scam. Post this she will star in movies like Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, and more.

