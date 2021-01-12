Daily Ent Recap Jan 12: Virat Kohli's Brother Wishes Couple And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the release of a documentary titled Death In Bollywood to Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli pens a sweet welcome note on the arrival of their newborn, many celebrities made headlines on January 12. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Jiah Khan's documentary

Jiah Khan's documentary titled Death In Bollywood is an investigative BBC docuseries. It is based on the tragic passing of the actor. It will revolve around the case and also shed light on its aftermath. It also includes the death letter that Jian penned which led to the arrest of Sooraj Pancholi.

Virat Kohli's brother Vikar Kohli pens a welcome message for his newborn

January 11 is when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby was born. Virat's brother Vikas took to Instagram to a pen a sweet welcome note for the couple's newborn. He shared a video of a baby's feet and wrote in the caption, 'Happiness overboard .... angel in the house'. He also clarified that the picture he shared was not of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby but was a stock photo.

Kevin Hart's Netflix deal

Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions have signed his first deal with Netflix. According to the deal, he will be producing and starring in four films which will be released exclusively on Netflix. Kevin Hart has also said that he is very excited to partner with Netflix.

Bollywood celebrities react to Covidshield vaccine being rolled out

The Covidsheild vaccine has been dispatched ahead of the start of the vaccination process on January 16. Several Bollywood celebrities have shared excitement for the same. Actors Nirmat Kaur, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Rahul Dev were among the ones who reacted to the roll-out of the vaccine.

Jared Leto's superhero film delayed

Jared Leto's superhero film titled Morbius has been delayed. The initial release date of the movie was slated as March 19, 2021, but it has now been pushed back to October 8, 2021. Jared Leto will play the character of Michael Morbius in the film.

Image courtesy- @jiah_khan_page and @anushkasharma Instagram

