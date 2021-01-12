'Death In Bollywood' Documentary: When Will The Jiah Khan Docuseries Release In India?

Death In Bollywood documentary is an investigative BBC docuseries that is based on the tragic passing of Nishabd actor Jiah Khan. Death In Bollywood documentary, as per a report on KoiMoi, documents the events that led to Jiah Khan's alleged and tragic suicide along with the aftermath of the same, including the episode involving Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan. The first episode of the same has been released by the production house on their indigenous streaming service. If the reviews of the first episode that are posted by publications such as The Telegraph are to go by, the first episode covers a lot of ground on the case, which also includes Jiah Khan's Death Letter that let to the initial arrest of Sooraj Pancholi, who, till date, is deemed responsible for the same by some.

When will Death In Bollywood release in India?:

As far as the release of the 3-part-documentary is concerned, nothing has been revealed by the producers of the same on the subject of the documentary's worldwide release. Residents of the UK can stream the episode on BBC.co.uk website, while other residents of the world will have to wait for an official statement by the producers. Episode 2 of the documentary is due for a release in a few hours as of this writing.

How Did Jiah Khan Die?

As per a report on KoiMoi, Jiah breathed her last on 3rd June 2013. Jiah was discovered hanging to a fan at her Juhu-based residence. The report stated that the CBI investigation, as per Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan, did not reveal anything of substance. This led to the British family of the actor to launch an investigation from their end, for which they hired a private forensic investigator who went by the name of Jason Payne James. James, as per the very same report, claimed that the mark on her neck couldn't have been made through a dupatta, which suggested foul play.

