Jared Leto's Superhero Film 'Morbius' Delayed To Late-2021 By Sony Pictures

Morbius cast has Academy Award-winner Jared Leto in the titular role of scientist, Michael Morbius. It is an upcoming superhero movie in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). The film was set to premiere in mid-2021, but it has now been delayed by the makers.

Jared Leto starrer Morbius release date delayed to late-2021

Sony Pictures Entertainment has recently announced that their upcoming superhero venture Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has been pushed by seven months. The movie was set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2021. However, it has been moved from the date. The new Morbius release date is revealed to be October 8, 2021.

There are several issues regarding the Morbius release date for a long time due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 10, 2020, before moving three weeks later to July 31, 2020. It was then delayed to March 19, 2021, and now the latest one being October 8, 2021.

Sony Pictures has not changed the release date of its other upcoming projects due for premiere in the first few months of the year. It includes Camila Cabello’s Cinderalla which is set for February 5 release, along with Disney and 20th Century’s The King Man on March 12, 2021. However, it is quite unlikely that Cinderalla will stick to its February premiere, unless it lands on premiere video-on-demand or gets to a streaming service.

Morbius Plot

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius cast include Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton also features in Morbius, possibly reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, no official confirmation is made yet on what character Keaton plays. Fans are excited to see if the movie will land in Marvel’s Spiderverse or as a standalone project.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the screenplay is by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Art Marcum from a story by Sazama and Sharpless. The movie is based on Marvel comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire created by Roy Thomas and Gill Kane. It is produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and Lucas Foster.

