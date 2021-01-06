Daily Ent Recap Jan 6: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Rumoured To Be Divorcing & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rumoured to be filing for divorce, to Sanjay Dutt shares the poster of KGF Chapter 2, many celebrities made headlines on January 6. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news for the day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rumoured to be divorcing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumoured to be filing for a divorce. There are reports of them seeking marriage counselling to reconcile. Kim is trying to work out the marriage as a source via NBC News has said that the couple is facing regular relationship issues.

Sanjay Dutt shares the poster of KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster of his upcoming film KGF 2. He also shared the news that the teaser of the film will be out in two days on January 8, 2021. Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2 will play the antagonist in the film. KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is the sequel to the 2018 period drama film KGF.

Vanessa Hudgen's boyfriend

According to a report by Daily Mail, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are dating. Cole Tucker plays for a basketball team called Pittsburgh Pirates. The couple also rang in the new year together. They were also spotted having dinner together in November 2020. Vanessa split from her long-term boyfriend, Austin Butler last year.

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan's recent comments on 'humanising Raavan' caused a controversy. He has issued a statement for the same and has said that he withdraws his statement. He further said that the movie will celebrate the win of good over evil. Adipurush is the movie adaptation of Ramayana.

Celebrity designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transwoman

Celebrity designer Swapnil Shinde has come out as a transwoman. He also changed his name to Saisha Shinde. He has shared pictures of his new look on Instagram as well.

