Justin Theroux Spotted With An Enormous Basket In NYC As He Walks His Dog Kuma

American actor-director Justin Theroux was recently spotted out and about on New York City streets as he walked his beloved rescue pup Kuma. Actor Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband carried an enormous basket as he strolled through Manhattan's West Village with his pet pit bull. Read on to know more about Justin Theroux's pet Kuma and his photos with him.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Ex-husband Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux's photos with Kuma

Actor Justin Theroux was recently spotted running errands in Manhattan, accompanied by his rescue pet dog named Kuma. The actor could be seen walking, wearing a bulky beige jacket, to brave January winters in New York and completed his look with a dark blue pair of jeans, black gloves, black beanie, and a white and black striped mask. The actor had his face totally covered with a pair of black sunglasses as well. What was most amusing in his pictures was that he carried an enormous basket as well. You can see his pictures here.

Also Read | Did Brad Pitt And His Sweet Gestures For Jennifer Aniston Make Justin Theroux "insecure"?

Theroux had rescued in the aftermath of devastating Hurricane Harvey that made landfall in Texas and Louisiana in August 2017. Justin Theroux's Instagram is filled with pictures of his beloved pet Kuma. Almost every Instagram picture of Theroux has Kuma in it, be it them sharing a meal on the dining table, going on various adventures on snow or road trips or Kuma wearing a cap to support Joe Biden in the elections. The actor has saved a series of stories on his Instagram as well that talks about Kuma's adoption journey and more. You can see some of Justin Theroux's pictures with his pet dog here.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Open To Falling In Love Again After Split With Justin Theroux?

Justin Theroux's latest work

According to a report by Daily Mail, it was reported that his new film, a thriller titled False Positive, was picked up by Hulu for a 2021 release. The story follows Ilana Glazer's character Lucy, who has tried to get pregnant several times with her partner Adrian, played by Theroux. The couple's luck seemingly turns around after they find the 'perfect fertility doctor' in Dr. Hindle played by Pierce Brosnan and they welcome a baby girl. Theroux is currently filming a TV series adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, based on the novel written by his uncle Paul Theroux.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt To Adopt A Baby Girl Together?

Image Credits: Justin Theroux Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.