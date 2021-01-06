Kim Kardashian's Marriages: Here Are Details On How Many Times Has Kim Been Married

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumours are rife in the media. The couple has been going through a rough patch in their marriage and things got a lot worse when Kanye went public about their troubles. Rumours are rife that the couple might split up soon. Moreover, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been spotted not wearing her wedding ring now.

Ever since rumours about Kim and Kanye parting ways have spread, a number of people have been trending searches about how many times has Kim been married before. Here is information about the same.

How many times has Kim Kardashian been married?

Three

Kim Kardashian's marriages and divorces

Kanye West

The two got together in the year 2012 and got married in 2014 in Italy. Together, the couple has four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two have publically stood by each other on several occasions.

However, back in 2020, Kanye went public about the troubles he was having in his marriage. He later apologised to Kim and her family on social media platforms as well. Despite that, divorce rumours about the two have started doing the rounds.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries was the second husband of Kim Kardashian. The two got married in August 2011. They two had a multi-million dollar wedding which was featured on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians show. However, their marriage did not last very long and the two decided to split up after 72 days of their marriage.

As portrayed on the reality show, the family members of Kim started having problems with Kris since the beginning. In the Season 6 episode 14 of the show, Kim’s statement on their divorce was shown and it read that she “hoped this marriage was forever”. Their divorce was made official on June 3rd, 2013.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian was married to Damon Thomas in the year 2000. The TV personality was 19 years of age and Thomas was 10 years older than her. The two stayed married for several years, before getting a divorce in 2004.

Kim claimed on KUWTK that she was physically and emotionally abused in her marriage. However, Thomas had stated to the New York Times that he found out Kim was cheating on him with multiple men.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.