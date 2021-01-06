Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out As A Transwoman; Changes Name To Saisha Shinde

Celebrity fashion designer Swapnil Shinde has shared a note on social media about “not being a gay man but a transwoman”. The designer posted some pictures of the new look and revealed her new name as well. Swapnil Shinde's name has changed and she now wants to be identified as Saisha Shinde.

Swapnil Shinde transwoman

Saisha Shinde’s Instagram note read, “Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment.

All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed.”

Check out Swapnil Shinde's Instagram post below

Swapnil Shinde's photos



