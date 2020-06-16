Salman Khan's Nephew And Sohail Khan's Son Yohan Celebrates His 'lockdown Birthday'

Salman Khan's brother and actor-producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan recently took to Instagram to share with the fans that their son Yohan celebrated his birthday recently. Seema shared three pictures from Yohan's birthday party. Yohan turned 9 years old.

Sohail Khan's son Yohan's birthday

Sohail Khan's wife Seema shared pictures of Yohan and his family celebrating their younger son's birthday. The first picture is of Sohail Khan along with his wife Seema Khan and other family members. Seema can be seen standing with Yohan. Sohail's elder son Nirvan is also present in the picture. The second picture is of Seema kissing Yohan on the cheek. The third picture is of Yohan standing with a gift pack of snacks and chocolates which have the words 'Happy Birthday Yohan' written on it.

In the caption of the post, Seema Khan thanked everyone for their warm wishes. Using hashtags, Seema wrote how they are making the most of every moment. She also shared that Yohan received so much love on his special day.

Yohan's fun-filled birthday last year

Yohan Khan's birthday in the year 2019 was also packed with a lot of fun and frolic. Salman Khan had given a sneak peek to Yohan's birthday party where even the adults channelled their inner child and played with the kids. Salman Khan had shared a video of Yohan lying on one side of a bean bag. Sohail sits on the other end with force, causing Yohan to fly high because of the pressure. Salman can be seen standing right in front of Yohan as he immediately grabs Yohan. In the caption of the post, Salman wrote how Sohail has Yohan's back and he will always be there in front of Yohan, wishing him a Happy Birthday:

Salman, Sohail and their loving family

The Khan family is known to be very close and tight-knit. On the occasion of Eid, Sohail Khan took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture of all the Khan children, the third generation of the family. Along with the children, Salman Khan and Sohail's wife Seema are also seen in the picture. The photo has Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan's son Ahil, and Alvira Khan's children Alizeh and Ayaan too. Nirvan and Yohan are also present.

