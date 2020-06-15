Daily Entertainment Recap June 15: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Funeral, Celebs Pay Respects

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away yesterday at his Bandra residence. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and condolence. Here’s a list of top 5 stories that have captured the attention of the audience today, on June 15:

1. Bollywood actors pay their respects to Sushant Singh Rajput:

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Several actors from the film industry attended the funeral. Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, and Shraddha Kapoor paid their homage to the young and talented actor. Sushant’s colleagues, actor Varun Sharma, Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor also paid their tributes to the celebrated actor.

2. Shekhar Kapur expressed grief and condolence towards Sushant Singh Rajput’s death:

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to express his grief and condolence. The filmmaker said that he knew the kind of pain that Rajput was going through. He also said that he knew the cause of the actor's grief. He also expressed his regrets for not being around in the past 6 months.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

3. Actor Mahesh Shetty regrets missing Sushant Singh Rajput’s call:

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput rang his co-actor, Mahesh Shetty, at 1:51 a.m, on June 14. However, the actor could not take Rajput’s call and called him back the next day at 8:30 am. Rajput could not answer his call and hence called him back at 9:30 am. However, actor Mahesh Shetty’s call log did not project Rajput’s last call. Actor Mahesh Shetty shared the screen with Sushant in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta. The actor is deeply saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

4. Actress Khushbu Sundar talks about her fight with depression:

Khushbu Sundar is a South Indian actress. The actress took to Instagram to express her grief about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress said that although she never knew Rajput, she could feel his pain. She also shared a series of Tweets wherein she talked about her battle with depression. The actress said that she did not fear failure and wore courage on her sleeves.

Image Source: Khushbu Sundar's Tweet

5. Film Director Kushan Nandy opens up about fight with depression:

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, director of the thriller movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, opened up about his fight with depression. The director said that he experienced negative thoughts but never acted upon them. He also said that he visited therapists and worked on his mental health.

I would be lying if I say I have never thought of killing myself. It’s happened many a times... Just never had the courage to do so. Also, the thought of leaving some people behind, is scary. But yes, I have come pretty close... 1 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken several by surprise. The news of the sad demise is all over social media. Although the actor has passed away, he has left indelible memories for his fans to cherish for a lifetime.

Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

