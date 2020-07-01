Daisy Shah Comes Out In Support Of TikTok Ban, Expresses Solidarity With Indian Government

As the Indian government has made an unusual move against China with the nationwide ban on the use of Chinese app TikTok and other 58 apps on smartphones, many celebrities have come out in the support of this decision. Bollywood actor Daisy Shah also extended her support towards the Tiktok ban in India. She expressed that she feels bad for the users who have been the content creators of the app.

Daisy Shah comments on TikTok ban

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Daisy Shah shared her experience of being an active TikTok user. Daisy Shah said that she has only been a casual user and has been on the app for just a little above two months. She also added that she isn't particularly affected by the ban but she does feel bad for the users who have been the content creators of the app and have been active on it for years, using it as their platform of choice. In the same interview, the Race 3 actor spoke about her support towards the Indian Government in their decisions and employees of TikTok India.

Furthermore, Daisy Shah shared that the decision has been taken by the Indian government, and being a citizen we have to accept the decision. The Jai Ho debutant also added that the TikTok ban in India will definitely be a massive change for the TikTok users and their fan following. She expressed that she feels bad for the TikTok employees in India as it's a huge change for them and will be tough as they will be losing their jobs in lockdown. However, Daisy Shah also believes that the government hasn’t taken this step informally and they will have a dilemma or backup for the employees.

Celebrities react to Chinese apps banned in India

Several film celebrities have also reacted to the news and expressed their thoughts over it on social media. Bollywood celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Farah Khan Ali, Malaika, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Kushal Tandon, and many others have extended their support towards the decision. Check out their social media posts on the ban of Chinese apps in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daisy Shah recently made her Gujarati debut with Gujarat 11. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film was praised as the first sports-based movie made in Gujarati. Daisy played the role of a football coach in the film. In Bollywood, she last played a supporting character in Race 3. For her next, the Hate Story 3 actor will portray a child psychologist in her upcoming film, See You in Court. The film is being directed by Sachin Kaushik, an associate of Tigmanshu Dhulia.

