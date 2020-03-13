TikTok's Parent Company Bytedance Has A Goal Of Hiring 100,000 Employees By The End 2020

The owner company of TikTok, ByteDance, which is originally based in Beijing has appointed new heads for its China business. The initiative is to set a goal to nearly double its global headcount to 100,000 by the end of the year. The company currently has over 60,000 employees across 30 countries and the organisation has a value of $78 billion.

Bytedance is looking for reaching the global team of 100,000 employees

According to reports, their monetization head, Zhang Lidong, has been appointed as the Chairman of its China business. Mr Lidong will oversee the Chinese market’s non-product operations, including strategy and monetization. The position of the Chief Executive of the China business is given to Chinese short video app Douyin head, Kelly Zhang Nan, who will be responsible for overseeing the country’s product operations.

Also Read | Bombay HC lifts suspension of TikTok accounts of three 'influencers'

The newly appointed heads will be directly reporting to the company’s founder and global CEO, Zhang Yiming. Mr Yiming will be responsible for the company’s global expansion plans.

In a recent interview, the global CEO Zhang Yiming said that he will visit all the Bytedance's branches across the regions over the next three years to learn both about local culture and also about the company’s operations in these locations. He also mentioned in the interview that the rapid growth of ByteDance over the past eight years is a testament to the dedication of all the employees. Yiming concluded that they are expecting a global team of 100,000 by the end of 2020.

Also Read | COVID-19: TikTok users in Wuhan show what life is like during a lockdown

TikTok is the most downloaded non-game app on Apple’s global App Store and Google Play Store over the past consecutive two months. The performance of the app was tracked using Sensor Tower, an app performance tracking software. The short video app, TikTok, is growing faster daily with many users joining the app. This has led to an increase in the demand of the app for entertainment.

However, the parent company of this short video app, Bytedance, is entangled in a U.S national security inquiry for the handling of user data in the TikTok app. But, according to the recent reports, ByteDance is going to operationally separate TikTok from much of its Chinese businesses.

Also Read | 'OK Boomer girl', Neekolul's TikTok video goes viral on Twitter. Check out more

Also Read | Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's TikTok videos prove that the 'Naagins' can dance