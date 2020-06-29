Daisy Shah Shares Fun Video As She Joins Hands With Salman Khan's Being Human For An Event

Daisy Shah recently took to social media to share an interesting video with her fans. In the video, she gives a sneak-peek into her lavish Mumbai residence. She shot the video for a fundraiser event that is going to be held today, on June 29, 2020. Read on:

Daisy Shah shares fun video for a fundraiser

Daisy Shah recently shared a fun dance video of herself on social media in a bid to raise awareness about a recent fundraiser event. In the caption, the actor spoke more about the same. The event is also supported by Salman Khan’s charitable organisation, Being Human.

The actor further wrote in the caption, “#chhotisiasha. A fundraiser for the future of our children. An initiative by Rotary Club India and @wizcraft_india supported by #beinghuman. Thank you for making me a part of this amazing cause”.

The video starts with Daisy Shah entering her Mumbai house but as she enters, her mother is seen handing over a broom to her. Daisy Shah then takes on the responsibility and hold a dance fest as she cleans the house. Her mother is seen munching on some snacks as she cleans the entire house. Daisy Shah managed to look her fashionable best even when she was cleaning dressed in blue denim and a white t-shirt. She completed her look with a high ponytail hairstyle and classic white sneakers.

Daisy Shah starts her dance by sweeping the house dancing on her hit number, Tu Isaq Mera from Hate Story 3. The actor then goes on to serve food to her family seated at the large dining table. She then performs for her family who even applauds her for her performance. Daisy Shah also calls her family to shake a leg with her who joins her instantly in the fun video.

Take a look at Daisy Shah’s post here:

Daisy Shah’s good friend and choreographer, Mudassar Khan had helped her to shoot the video. She had taken to social media a few days ago to inform her fans that a fun video is in store for them. She even shared several selfies with him.

On the work front, Daisy Shah was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. She has also been a part of Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. In addition to this, Daisy Shah has also been working in several regional films like Pori, Vandae Maatharam, Bachchan, etc.

