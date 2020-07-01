'TikTok Ban Has Not Shattered Me', Says Sowbhagya Venkitesh As She Deletes Account

On Tuesday, TikTok sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh shared a screenshot of deleting her TikTok account on social media. With the screenshot, Sowbhagya also revealed that she is not bothered or tensed because of the TikTok ban. Instead, she said, "This is just a TikTok app, not Sowbhagya Venkitesh... For an artist anything can be a medium and platform." (sic)

Check out Sowbhagya Venkitesh's post:

Sowbhagya Venkitesh on embracing the ban

Recently, in a media interview with a leading news channel, when asked about her plan after the Tiktok ban, Sowbhagya Venkitesh exclaimed that she would find different alternatives to entertain her fans. She added that she might make content on other social media applications like Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube soon. She also voiced that the audience made TikTok entertaining and famous, and said that content transcends medium.

Sowbhagya's popular TikTok videos:

Sowbhagya Venkitesh on Thara Kalyan's reaction to TikTok ban

Further in the interview, Sowbhagya Venkitesh talked about her mother Thara Kalyan's reaction to the TikTok ban. She said that although she has not discussed the ban with her mother, however she believed that Thara would be unaffected. She added that she made TikTok videos just for fun, and was not that serious about them.

For the unknown, Sowbhagya Venkitesh is the daughter of Mollywood celebrity Thara Kalyan, who featured in movies like Ezra (2017), Pokkiri Simon (2017), Lucifer (2019), among others recently. Sowbhagya Venkitesh is a dancer by profession. She gained popularity with her Dubsmash and Musically videos, where she used to enact iconic scenes and songs from movies with her mother-Thara Kalyan or husband-Arjun Somasekharan. The popular internet sensation entered the wedlock a few months ago.



