Daisy Shah Says TikTok's Owner Is Suffering Amid India-China Tensions They Had No Hand In

The ban on TikTok and several other Chinese apps by the Indian government has garnered attention from people across the country. This includes many Bollywood celebrities as well. Many celebrities have been sharing their thoughts regarding the decision. Daisy Shah said that she believes that the owner of TikTok is now stuck suffering the problems between two countries.

Daisy Shah's opinion on India's ban on TikTok

In a recent interview with a media portal, Daisy Shah, who is among the popular actors in Bollywood news circles and is also known for her entertaining TikTok videos, rationally spoke about the necessity of the ban as well as those directly affected by it. Speaking about the pressing matters and the current deteriorating situation, she said she understands the kind of problem our country is facing with China. She believes that Indians don't want to deal with them, and she thus questioned why we give them that much of profit when it comes to using their apps.

Adding to this, she also said that the owner of TikTok is now suffering due to the problems happening between the two countries. The actor said that she is pretty sure that he (the owner) has no hand in the tensions between the two countries, but as of now, we need to support our country first before supporting others. Agreeing with the TikTok ban, Daisy Shah said that when it comes to sudden decisions, Indians have been through demonetisation, so this is nothing compared to that.

The actor said that the decision has been taken by the government, and she is sure it must be taken considering all the points and understanding what trouble they might be going through with China. She agreed that there must be a reason to take this step. Being citizens of India, she thinks that we all should trust the government and accept their decisions when it comes to these things. TikTok's parent ByteDance is estimated to suffer an up to $6 billion loss from the ban by India.

Seeking hope for the coming years, the actress concluded that she also had a word with one of her friends from TikTok who told her that this may be a temporary case. Though they're not allowing anyone new to come on TikTok, the existing users get to stay. As of now, the app has been completely banned in the country. You can post, but nobody can see it.

