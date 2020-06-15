Salman Khan Opposite Asin Or Daisy Shah: Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

Salman Khan has been in Bollywood for over three decades now. Throughout his successful career, Salman has worked with almost every leading female actor from the Hindi film industry. The actor is also known for introducing new faces in the acting field. Asin and Daisy Shah are two actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan is widely appreciated. Let’s take a look at which of these actors’ on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans the most.

Salman Khan opposite Asin and Daisy Shah

Salman Khan and Asin

Salman Khan and Asin came together for their first film titled London Dreams. The musical drama film featured Ajay Devgn along with Salman Khan and Asin. The movie London Dreams was about two best friends who get jealous of each other’s success but later come together to form a band. Salman Khan and Asin were seen as a lead pair in the film. However, the film turned out to be a failure.

The second film for which Salman Khan and Asin came together was rom-com film Ready. The movie followed the story of a man (Salman Khan) who tries to win over a girl (Asin) and also saves her from her uncles who try to inherit her property. Ready received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences alike but turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Salman Khan and Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah was introduced by Salman Khan in the year 2014 with the action film Jai Ho. The duo has acted in two movies together, Jai Ho and Race 3. Helmed by Sohail Khan, Jai Ho starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Aditya Pancholi, and Danny Denzongpa in important roles. The film also featured Sunil Shetty and Genelia D’Souza in cameo appearances. The action drama film received mixed reviews and reportedly grossed ₹183 crores at the box-office.

Later in the year 2018, Salman Khan and Daisy Shah were again seen in another action drama flick titled Race 3. However, here, Daisy did not play Salman’s love interest. The film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala in important roles. The third film in the Race franchise was a box office hit, but it failed to impress the critics. The franchise started with Race, which released in 2008. Race 2 released in the year 2013.

