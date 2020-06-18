Daisy Shah Or Sneha Ullal: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan is a popular Indian actor and producer. Besides having a huge fan following, Salman has also made many super-hits in his acting career which rocked at the box office. In the career spanning more than thirty years, he has worked with almost every leading female actor from the Hindi film industry. The popular actor is also known for introducing new talented faces in the acting industry. Sneha Ullal and Daisy Shah are two actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan was appreciated by the fans. Let’s take a look at which of these actors’ on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans the most.

Salman Khan with Daisy Shah

Jai Ho is a movie helmed by Sohail Khan and starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Aditya Pancholi in pivotal roles. This action drama flick is an official remake of Telugu movie, Stalin, which featured Chiranjeevi and Trisha in lead roles. Daisy Shah's Jai Ho also features Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza in supporting roles.

The film was released in the year 2014 and starred this new face, Daisy Shah with Salman Khan. Their romantic chemistry in the film was also appreciated by the fans. The film’s story revolves around an ex-military officer, Jai, who undergoes major anger issues and then makes a unique plan to spread kindness among people of India. Daisy Shah played the role of Rinky Shah, Jai’s friend, and his love interest in the film. Daisy Shah's Jai Ho received mixed reviews from the viewers and the critics similarly. Reportedly, the film starring Salman and Daisy together for the first time did a business of over Rs 183 crores and had a successful run at the domestic box office.

Salman Khan with Sneha Ullal

Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal featured in this 2005 movie Lucky: No Time For Love and were also loved by the fans. Their on-screen chemistry was amazing and loved by fans. This film, Lucky: No Time For Love featured Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in leading roles. The film’s story revolved around two lovers in war-torn Russia and the film was written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

This flick, Lucky: No Time For Love was reportedly a semi-hit announced by the box office as the film’s budget was ₹650 million and grossed to only ₹720 million across India. The film, Lucky: No Time For Love was also released in Russia, and there it earned an estimated ₹700 million and was also acknowledged a hit. Reportedly, the film starring Salman and Sneha Ullal in their first on-screen share also topped the Chennai box office on its opening weekend. Sneha Ullal made her debut with this film, but originally her debut film was supposed to be Aryan: Unbreakable, a sports drama, opposite Sohail Khan. However, the film got delayed due to some reasons and released in the year 2006.

