Salman Khan Ropes In Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah For 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'

Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bulbul Marriage Hall has managed to make it to the news for a while now. Rohit Nayyar is going to be the director of the film. The film's plot revolves around a big fat Indian wedding in Lucknow with four prominent characters.

An entertainment portal has released that Salman Khan has successfully managed to bring in real-life couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Daisy Shah and Ali Fazal for Bulbul Marriage Hall, which is expected to start its pre-production in the latter half of 2020.

The film is going to be backed by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films. Read more about Salman Khan’s upcoming Bulbul Marriage Hall.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan REVEALS Why He Warned Rashami Desai About Arhaan Khan

Also Read | Salman Khan's Fmr Co-star Pooja Dadwal, Who He Helped During Illness, To Make A Comeback

Salman Khan's SKF to prep up for Bulbul Marriage Hall

Reportedly, Salman Khan felt the need to produce some in-house faces and create a production house that gives the individuals the opportunity needed. Salman Khan’s production house has been a prominent venture in the film as well as the television industry.

Similarly, the Dabangg actor felt the four above-mentioned actors will fit the bill perfectly as the characters are required in the film. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is positive about his upcoming project, which is basically a small-town story. Salman Khan has also managed to bring in the Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilya to pen the screenplay and dialogues.

Also Read | Salman Khan & Arjun Kapoor's Cars Stopped Next To Each Other; Read What Happens Next

Also Read | Salman Khan's Birth Place: Places To Check Out While Visiting The Beautiful City Of Indore

Marriage is next on #SalmanKhan’s list, as a film producer.

“Its a story of 2 brothers &is set in Delhi. It is at d moment called #BulbulMarriageHall.

It is said to b directed by Rohit Nayyar, dialogues r written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Casting is underway & Shoot to begin in Oct. pic.twitter.com/QYMnsKWu32 — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) July 23, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Quirky Replies To Rajat Sharma's 'teekhe Sawaal'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.