Salman Khan Acts Like A Support System For His 'Jai Ho' Co-star Daisy Shah

Salman Khan and Daisy Shah have been close friends and Salman has been a constant support system for the latter. Daisy managed to make her acting debut alongside Salman Khan for his 2014 drama, Jai Ho. She then got a role in Race 3 that also starred Salman Khan in a lead role.

Khan has been giving Shah a number of opportunities to establish herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Recently, Daisy Shah spoke to a news publishing house and shared that their association has gotten better with time. Read more to know what Daisy Shah had to say about Salman Khan.

Daisy Shah's views on Salman Khan

The Race 3 star, Daisy Shah revealed that Salman Khan is her go-to person who is always there for her. She says Salman is always available and she could always reach out by texting him or giving him a call. Daisy also said that she shares a lot of professional and personal details of her life with Salman. On the professional end, Salman Khan as roped in Daisy Shah for a new project.

Salman Khan ropes in Daisy Shah for Bulbul Marriage Hall

An entertainment portal has said that Salman Khan has successfully managed to bring in real-life couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Daisy Shah and Ali Fazal for Bulbul Marriage Hall. Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bulbul Marriage Hall has managed to make it to the news for a while now and is expected to start its pre-production in the latter half of 2020. Rohit Nayyar is going to be playing the role of the director of the film whose plot revolves around a big fat Indian wedding in Lucknow with four prominent characters.

