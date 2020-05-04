Sunny Leone Pulls A Prank On Daniel Weber With A Fake Chopped Finger; Watch His Reaction

Sunny Leone is all about fitness, pranks and fun interactions throughout the lockdown, She has been sharing videos of her activities on her Instagram. The latest video is of her pulling a prank on her husband Daniel Weber, who is clearly sacred at the sight of Sunny Leone being physically hurt. Here is everything that happened:

Sunny Leone is all about pranks, fun and fitness during the lockdown

In the video that Sunny Leone shared she is seen talking about ranking her husband. She starts by yelling that she needs help. Whenshe claims to be hurt, Daniel Weber comes in running to save her and after realising she has cut her fingers, he quickly runs to grab a towel. Sunny then asks him to call a doctor and points at the camera. Daniel then realises that it was just a prank. She later shared only the shorter version of the video.

Here is the prank video that Sunny Leone shared on her IG

Sunny Leone shares another video where she talks about the prank

Sunny Leone shared the second video and wrote, "Yes, this is really happening!!! Lol, epic #prank on @dirrty99. Statutory Warning: No finger was hurt in making of this video. It’s a rotten banana." She tagged her husband and managed to freak him out at this. He is seen reiterating in the first video that, "I do not like pranks and do not even pull it on others". He also questions Sunny, "What if my old self would have had a heart attack over this?" Furthermore, he says that "You would have to pick me and go to the hospital, we would both get infested because hospitals are where the virus is the most at right now!"

Check out some reaction on Sunny’s prank video

Snippet Credits: Sunny Leone’s Instagram post

Towards the end of the first video, Daniel Weber is seen talking about taking revenge as he utters the words, "Payback is a Bt**h". He also says, "See you tomorrow" which is a slight hint that he might take revenge for this prank. Daniel Weber also says that by June 1, 2020, everyone will be out of this and by June 1 of next year the virus will be out. Sunny Leone also adds that she wishes that everything is back to normal soon.

