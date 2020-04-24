Sunny Leone REVEALS The Truth, Captures Husband Daniel Weber 'lounging Around' & 'resting'

Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber seem to have been engaged in a banter on social media. It all started when Daniel shared a video complimenting Sunny for her hard work. However, what he said was completely different. Wife Sunny did not seem to take this in good humour and thus war is now waging on social media between the celeb couple. The last strike seems to be that of Sunny's where she reveals what her husband has actually been up to.

Sunny Leone on Instagram posted a video of her husband, Daniel Weber's real activities inside the house. This move is a savage reply to Daniel's video where he shared that Sunny slept all day. Adding a caption to her post, Sunny said, "Here you go guys... the truth!! @dirrty99 lounging around and resting!!". Take a look:

In Sunny Leone's video, she declared revenge on Daniel Weber after the latter's antic's on Instagram. Adding a caption to the post, Sunny wrote, "Hmmm...just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what @dirrty99 is really doing all day! REVENGE!! It’s on!". Here's a look:

Meanwhile, Sunny seems to keep her fans entertained even during the Coronavirus lockdown. She uploaded various hilarious videos to share a good laugh with everyone. Take a look at Sunny Leone's videos:

